‘On the money’: Richard Madeley signs off anti-gambling chat with awkward gaffe

Richard Madeley has been criticised by Good Morning Britain viewers for a gaffe on Monday’s programme, in which he told Peter Shilton his campaign to get gambling out of football was “on the money”.

The presenter, who returned to GMB this week, left those watching at home gobsmacked as he signed off a chat with the former England goalkeeper who has admitted to losing millions to his crippling addiction.

“More power to your campaign, I think you are absolutely on the money with it. Good luck,” Madeley told Shilton as he signed off the interview.

