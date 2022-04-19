Omicron XE: More than 1,100 cases of new Covid variant found in UK

More than 1,100 cases of a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron XE, have been detected in the UK.

The variant appears very transmissible and is likely to become dominant, an expert said.

Public health officials said XE is a “recombinant” variant which combines genetic characteristics of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants.

A total of 1,179 cases of XE have been confirmed in the UK so far afeter it was first detected late in March.

More follows…

