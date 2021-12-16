Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.

However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.

Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”

More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.

She said: “We’re seeing an increasing number of people falling ill, a greater burden on hospitals and unfortunately an increase in the number of deaths.”

She added that “and what I am concerned about is that we now seeing the new variant omicron on the horizon, which is apparently even more infectious.”

The EU chief however maintained that the increase in infections remains due “almost exclusively” to the Delta variant.

Ms Von der Leyen said: “Initial data from omicron shows us that this triple jab is the best protection against the new variant.”

The omicron variant is spreading swiftly across the globe and the World Health Organisation has also issued a warning saying that this variant poses “very high risk.”

So far, the data on the severity of the omicron variant is limited.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported, the EU’s drug regulator — the European Medicines Agency — recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in people aged 18 years and older.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

