Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed if the worst fears about the omicron variant are realised, No 10 says – but declined to say what they will be.

Contingency plans, dubbed a ‘Plan C’, have been drawn up by officials which are thought to include the return of table service in pubs and mask-wearing in more settings, in England.

Downing Street said it is not “aware” of any document listing the stricter measures being considered, just days after Boris Johnson triggered his Plan B to counter fast-rising omicron cases.

But the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We need to keep the characteristics of this variant under review and we would act if necessary.

“We have an array, already, of options available to us in terms of what measures we can take to mitigate a growth of any variant or virus,” he said – arguing that is expected of “a responsible government”.

However, he added: “There are no plans to go beyond that currently.”

The comments came as the spokesman revealed No 10 has scrapped plans for a Christmas party – just days after Mr Johnson said staff parties should go ahead.

Downing Street remains rocked by evidence of “illegal” parties a year ago, but the spokesman said it was because of the increasing work on omicron and “the latest data that we’ve got”.

No “final decision has been taken on whether to introduce a three-visitor rule in care homes, another move being considered.

Meanwhile, Michael Gove, who remains in charge of intergovernmental relations, will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobr meeting later on Friday, to discuss the Covid situation.

The first ministers and deputy first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will take part.

more follows

Source Link Omicron: Tougher Covid restrictions will be imposed ‘if necessary’, No 10 says