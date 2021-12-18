Omicron: Sadiq Khan declares major incident in London over ‘huge surge’ of cases

The mayor of London has declared a major incident over the rising number of Covid cases in the capital.

Sadiq Khan said that in the last 24 hours London had seen the largest recorded number of new cases since the pandemic began, more than 26,000.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Khan said: “Hospital admissions are going up but also staff absences are going up by massive levels, so I have taken the decision, along with our partners, to declare a major incident.”

