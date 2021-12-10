Omicron: ‘Plan C’ measures could see table service in pubs and visitor limits in care homes

Potential further restrictions to combat the omicron variant include a three-visitor limit in care homes and the use of vaccine passports for smaller venues such as pubs, according to reports.

The tighter rules being drawn up by officials — and dubbed ‘Plan C’ — would follow ‘Plan B’ restrictions already announced by Boris Johnson such as mandatory face coverings in most public indoor venues and advice to work from home.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.

A report in the Daily Telegraph said it was “very likely” visitors in social care settings will be limited to three and that the designated visitors may only be changed “when there is a clear change of circumstances for one of them”.

This would mark a significant shift after last month, when the government said there were “no nationally set restrictions” on visits into care homes in England.

Meanwhile the Daily Mail said Plan C could include a return to having to ‘check in’ with the NHS Covid app again to go to a pub or restaurant, using face masks in all indoor spaces, and having to show a vaccine passport at even more venues.

Meanwhile the business minister Paul Scully admitted the Plan B rules announced in recent days, including masks on public transport and in shops, may be “difficult to enforce”.

“It’s going to be a bit tough, but we’re listening to businesses and we’re trying to work with them to see exactly what it’s like for them on the ground on a day-to-day basis,” he told BBC Breakfast.

He said: “I’m not expecting junior members of staff to put themselves at risk but they need to work with local authorities and indeed the police in the most egregious situations.”

There have been some concerns expressed by organisations within the social care sector about the management of restrictions in care homes.

Last month, the Relatives & Residents Association said there had been a “huge disparity” in how measures have been eased for care homes and the wider public, as well as differences in how individual homes have interpreted guidance up until now.

On Wednesday (8 December), Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said the Government would be “taking further measures to protect and support social care”, with “a package of measures” set to be announced “later this week”.

The Plan B curbs face the prospect of a growing rebellion, as reports suggest more than 30 MPs may vote against the measures next week.

Source Link Omicron: ‘Plan C’ measures could see table service in pubs and visitor limits in care homes