Nine new cases of the omicron Covid variant have been detected across England, bringing the UK total to 32.

So far, 22 instances of the new variant have been found in England and 10 in Scotland.

However, vaccines and public health minister Maggie Throup said in the House of Commons officials were expecting to find “many more” in the coming days.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Omicron: Nine new cases found across England, bringing UK total to 32