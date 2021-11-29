Omicron: Japan closes borders to all foreign visitors in response to new Covid variant

Japan will close its borders to all foreigners, including business travellers and foreign students, from Tuesday in response to the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, prime minister Fumio Kishida has said.

The announcement sees Japan become the second country after Israel to close its borders amid fears that Omicron may be more transmissible than previous variants of the coronavirus.

More follows.

