Omicron is now dominant US variant, causing three-quarters of new cases, CDC says

The Omicron variant is now the driving force behind new Covid cases in America, according to health officials, causing nearly three-quarters of new infections over the last week.

The new coronavirus variant, first identified in South Africa, has now spread across the world and caused 73 per cent of new cases in the US last week, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just last month, the highly contagious Delta variant was still virtually all US Covid cases.

Now, however, it has been overtaken by the new variant, which appears to spread even more quickly. Omicron is responsible for roughly 90 per cent of new cases in the New York, Southeast, industrial Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions of America.

The shift in trends has been drastic: Omicron is now causing a nearly six times greater share of infections.

This is a breaking news story. More details follow…

