Eight further cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in England, the UK Health Security Agency said.

The total number of cases involving the variant in England is now 13.

Confirmed cases have been identified in the East Midlands, the East of England, London and the North West.

Officials said individuals who have tested positive and their contacts are all isolating.

Work is under way to identify any links to travel to southern Africa, where the variant was first detected, the UKHSA said.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of UKHSA, said: “It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing.

“That’s why it’s critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately.”

More to follow

Source Link Omicron: Eight new cases confirmed in England, from London to Liverpool and Norfolk