Omicron: Covid variant may already be in US, says Fauci

The Omicron variant of coronavirus may already be in the US after spreading from South Africa, Dr Anthony Fauci has said.

The White House Covid chief told NBC’s Today programme that he “would not be surprised” if the emerging Covid mutation had reached America via plane travel.

“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go all over,” he said.

It comes after British prime minister Boris Johnson announced that masks would once again be made mandatory in shops and on public transport in England after two cases of the new variant were found there.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Omicron a “variant of concern” due to its rapid spread through sub-Saharan Africa and the high number of mutations found in its spike protein, which coronaviruses use to infect human cells.

This story is developing and will be updated.

