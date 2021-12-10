Omicron: Covid booster jab up to 75 per cent effective against new variant

The Covid booster jabs are 70 to 75 per cent effective against symptomatic infection from the new omicron variant, early government analysis suggests.

Protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death after a third dose is expected to be higher, according to scientists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Omicron is transmitting more effectively than delta and is expected to be become the dominant variant by next week, at which point it will account for more than 50 per cent of all infections, the UKHSA said.

New analysis shows that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provide much lower levels of protection against symptomatic infection from omicron than delta.

However, individuals who had received a Pfizer jab following two doses of either vaccine were between 70 and 75 per cent protected, the UKHSA said.

The analysis was based on 581 people infected with omicron. As such, UKHSA warned against over-interpreting the data.

It comes as 448 cases of omicron were confirmed on Friday, up from 249 on the day before. A total of 58,194 infections were reported throughout the UK, the highest total since 9 January.

Officials believe that the UK will have exceeded more than one million omicron cases by the end of the month.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said the agency’s new analysis reaffirms the importance of getting a booster jab when eligible.

“These early estimates should be treated with caution but they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the omicron variant compared to delta strain.

“The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine.”

The government has said it intends to have offered a booster jab to all over-18s by the end of next month.

Vaccine effectiveness against severe disease from omicron is not yet known but is expected to be significantly higher than protection against mild infection. Data on this won’t be available for several weeks, the UKHSA said.

More to follow

