Omicron: Boris Johnson’s cabinet to be briefed on latest Covid data

Boris Johnson’s cabinet is to be briefed on the latest Covid data amid concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and calls from some experts for more stringent restrictions.

It comes after leaked papers from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) suggested hospitalisations could peak at 3,000, warning that “more stringent measures would need to be implemented very soon” to reduce numbers.

Despite concerning case figures – the UK recorded 93,045 infections on Friday – a government source played down suggestions of any imminent restrictions being imposed, stressing the briefing on Saturday was to inform ministers of the latest data.

It is understood that the prime minister wants to see further data on the impact of plan B measures, — passed by Parliament this week — the booster programme, and self-regulated behaviour from members of the public ahead of Christmas.

Speaking yesterday, the prime minister said the Omicron variant “is a very serious threat to us now”, but insisted he was not “closing things down”.

The government is also set to hold a Cobra meeting alongside the leaders of the devolved administrations on Saturday where Sage modelling will be discussed and demands for greater economic support for struggling businesses.

According to separate reports in The Times, officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit breaker after Christmas, which could ban meeting indoors expect for work purposes and that pubs and restaurants could be limited to outdoor services only. It was stressed Mr Johnson had not signed off the plans.

However, professor Stephen Reicher, a member of Sage, told Times Radio on Saturday that “all the science suggests that (plan B is) not going to be enough”.

He said: “The only way really, or at least the most effective way, we can have an immediate effect is to decrease the number of contacts we have. In many ways, the most effective way of diminishing contact is to have a circuit-breaker.

“Now, you could have it after Christmas, the problem is after Christmas it’s probably too late, it’s probably by then we will have had a huge surge of infections with all the impact upon society.

“When people say ‘look, we don’t want to close down’, of course, we don’t want to close down. But the problem is at the moment, things are closing down anyway, because of the spread of infection. So I think we need to act now.”

Lord Victor Adebowale, chairman of the NHS Confederation, also voiced support for a circuit-breaker, warning that a cautionary approach should be taken.

“I would support the circuit-breaker. My members would support the circuit-breaker,” he told Times Radio. “We’ve been calling for plan B for some time now and we’re glad that it was voted through. I think the government has to be prepared to recall Parliament if further interventions are needed.”

He added: “The fact of the matter is we should be taking the precautionary principle. We should be protecting our NHS and our public services. We have no economy without health.”

