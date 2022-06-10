‘Om: The Battle Within’ Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapoor Starrer Looks Like A Rehashed Version Of Every Tiger Shroff Movie

The trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer action drama Om: The Battle Within was released today. The movie also features star cast like Actor Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles and has been produced by Zee Studious and Ahmed Khan. The trailer looks like every action movie ever, especially Tiger Shroff’s movies like Baaghi 3 and War.

The trailer itself looks very confusing, Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in to play a para commando, fighting to save the country as usual. The trailer features the same old action scenes of the protagonist killing 10 people at the same time. The makers also teased that a memory loss story arc will be seen in the movie. Watch the trailer here.

Several netizens also took to Twitter and pointed out that the trailer indeed looke like previous Tiger Shroff movies. One user wrote, “Trailer of #AdityaRoyKapur’s #OM reminded me of #TigerShroff’s #Baaghi3 in terms of looks, action and the core emotion. Releasing in just 20 days. Trailer is okay. Action is the highlight. Music should work in order to take decent opening. Let’s see. #OmTheBattleWithin.”

Trailer of #AdityaRoyKapur’s #OM reminded me of #TigerShroff’s #Baaghi3 in terms of looks, action and the core emotion. Releasing in just 20 days. Trailer is okay. Action is the highlight. Music should work in order to take decent opening. Let’s see. #OmTheBattleWithin — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) June 10, 2022

it’s a twisted bit of war plot with baaghi way of storytelling and aditya actually adding the acting in it by being ghajini for more than 15 minutes.#OmTrailer #OmTheBattleWithin https://t.co/ejilLeCAez pic.twitter.com/gieuvaJCRU — 🧸🍩 (@prissha16) June 10, 2022

#OmTrailerReview – Very Bad Entire story shown in trailer, cuts and presentation was not upto the mark, typical Ahmed Khan action, I was really looking forward to this film after watching the teaser which was good but all my expectations and curiosity is now over..#Om #OmTrailer — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 10, 2022

#OmTheBattleWithin trailer out now

Nothing New,Just Action Action & Action . Thats it 🙌

What did you expect from #AhmedKhan ?

After Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 , #AdityaRoyKapoor this time will destroy Helicopter under Ahmed Khans Production#KapilVerma💥https://t.co/rc21Bg0Rb7 — Movie Updates Bollywood And Hollywood (@MoviesAnalyst) June 10, 2022

This sums up the whole – ACTION DESIGNED BY – AHMED KHAN. He can make make any actor miserable. Already did with #Heropanti2 #OmTheBattleWithin

… https://t.co/oXft9KwyLc via @YouTube — Hawrry (@Hawrry_B) June 10, 2022

