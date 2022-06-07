Olly Murs is engaged to girlfriend Amelia Tank

Olly Murs has announced his engagement to bodybuilder and model Amelia Tank.

The singer shared the news in a photograph shared on his Instagram on Tuesday 7 June.

The post showed the couple dressed in hiking gear shortly after Tank accepted Murs’ proposal.

A diamond ring could be seen on Tank’s hand as the pair embraced.

“04.06.2022 Amelia Tank,” Murs captioned the post, adding a ring and heart emoji.

Tank also confirmed the engagement on her own Instagram, sharing a video of the pair kissing.

“Here’s to forever with you,” she wrote on one of her Instagram stories.

The couple have been dating since 2019 after meeting at a gym.

Murs recently opened up about their relationship, telling New Magazine in an interview in February that he knew Tank was “the one” after the pair went to Morocco on their first holiday together.

“It was the first time that we’d spent two weeks together with no breaks. This was two weeks of being solidly together,” he said, as reported by OK.

“After two or three days, me and Amelia looked at each other and said, ‘Yeah, this is kind of it now, isn’t it?’ We both told each other that we loved each other’.

“When we came back from that trip, Amelia said, ‘I knew straight away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with’, and I said the same.”

Messages of congratulations and well wishes for the couple have flooded in from celebrity friends.

“Omg guys!!!!! Yessss!!!!! Congratulations man,” Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison commented on Murs’ post.

Marvin Humes, a fellow X Factor alumni, wrote: “Amazing news mate! Congrats to you both.”

Footballer Josh Wright also congratulated the pair, commenting on both Murs’ and Tank’s posts.

