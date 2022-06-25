Olivia Rodrigo brought out Lily Allen as a special guest to sing “F*** you” in response to the Supreme Court over Roe v Wade.

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

During her Glastonbury set on Saturday evening (25 June), Rodrigo joined stars including Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish to speak out against the ruling.

Partway through her performance on the Other Stage, the “driver’s license” singer brought out special guest Lily Allen for a rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You”.

Introducing the song, Rodrigo said: “I’m devestated and terrified [by the recent ruling] and so many women and girls are going to die because of this and I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us at the end of the day they don’t give a s*** about freedom.”

Standing next to Rodrigo, Allen was seen giving the middle finger.

“We hate you!” said Rodrigo, before the pair launched into the expletive-filled track.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen to sing ‘F*** You’ in response to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade