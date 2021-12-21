Oleksandr Usyk was only operating at “60 per cent” during his victory over Anthony Joshua in September, according to the Ukrainian’s manager.

Usyk beat Joshua via unanimous decision in London to take the Briton’s heavyweight titles, improving his undefeated record to 19-0.

Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again, likely in spring, but “AJ” will have to be at the top of his game if he is to overcome the Ukrainian, says Sergey Lapin.

Usyk’s manager told MyBettingSites: “I have known Oleksandr for more than 20 years. I have been there and seen all of his successes in boxing.

“One thing that sets him apart is he processes information and adapts to the fighter in front of him very, very quickly. It sometimes seems to me that he is from another planet – he is that good.

“Despite the fact that he has a huge amount of experience and fights behind him, he is constantly improving and getting better every training day.

“I have seen and know what Usyk is really capable of, and the version of Usyk in the fight with Anthony Joshua was 60-70 per cent of his potential. So yes, Usyk can really be better.”

Usyk’s win against Joshua marked the second defeat of the Briton’s career, with the 32-year-old having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

Joshua also lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in that clash but regained them at the end of that year by outpointing the Mexican-American.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Oleksandr Usyk ‘was only at 60%’ in win over Anthony Joshua, manager claims