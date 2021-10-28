Oleksandr Usyk unimpressed by Tyson Fury performance over Deontay Wilder

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed how he was left unimpressed by Tyson Fury’s destructive performance over Deontay Wilder.

The Ukrainian now holds the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles after outclassing Anthony Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

And a future meeting with Fury – who owns the WBC title and The Ring Magazine belt as the lineal champion – would crown an undisputed champion, with a meeting likely to emerge towards the end of 2022.

But despite Fury surviving two knockdowns and dismantling Wilder in the 11th round to finally settle their three-fight feud this month, the highly-skilled Usyk remains unmoved at the prospect of meeting the Gypsy King.

“I did watch the fight but I didn’t think much [of] it,” Usyk says in an interview with the Mail. “They just wanted to kill each other.”

A rematch with Joshua next year stands between Usyk and Fury, with his opponent now scouring the United States for additional coaching help to crack the code that is now a two-weight world champion.

The 34-year-old has taken note of Joshua’s moves though, which has seen him visit the gyms of Virgil Hunter, Ronnie Shields, Eddy Reynoso and Robert Garcia.

While current head trainer Rob McCracken could still remain in charge of Joshua’s camp, Usyk remains confident with his own team settled ahead of the rematch.

“Of course I saw the videos because we are collecting all the information,” Usyk adds.

“But I don’t think anything about this because it’s Anthony’s business – let him do whatever he wants.

“Thank God I have everything (sorted) in my team – every member is in place so it’s all good.”

Eddie Hearn has admitted the rematch could take place as late as April, with the location still up in the air, with the UK, Ukraine, should Usyk push for home advantage, and Saudi Arabia options.

Fury, meanwhile, will likely face Dillian Whyte next, with the WBC expected to call his mandatory due to an inability to push ahead with an undisputed fight given Joshua’s rematch clause to face Usyk.

