Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United boss in pictures

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his position as Manchester United boss.

The Norwegian has paid the price for a poor run of results, which culminated in a humbling 4-1 defeat at Watford

Here, we look at the former striker’s time at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially took over as interim boss (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

He started with eight consecutive wins (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

United produced an inspired comeback to knock Paris St Germain out of the Champions League in March 2019 (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Solskjaer was later appointed on a permanent basis (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Solskjaer signed Bruno Fernandes in January 2020 (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)

Solskjaer unearthed Mason Greenwood (Gareth Copley/PA) (PA Archive)

Solskjaer had plenty of battles with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

United were inconsistent throughout Solskjaer’s tenure (Peter Powell/PA) (PA Archive)

Solskjaer always had time for Fred the Red (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Solskjaer’s side were hammered 6-1 by Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in October 2020 (Oli Scarff/PA) (PA Archive)

Solskjaer learnt from Sir Alex Ferguson (Peter Byrne/PA)

United hammered Southampton 9-0 last season (Laurence Griffiths/PA) (PA Archive)

Solskjaer’s side lost the 2021 Europa League final to Villarreal (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Solskjaer brought in some big-money signings in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

A loss at Leicester continued United’s poor form (Mike Egerton/PA)

Solskjaer became under increasing pressure after a heavy home defeat by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer saw his side beaten by Manchester City and Pep Guardiola at Old Trafford in early November (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer applauds the fans after the final whistle on a 4-1 thrashing at Watford, his last game in charge (John Walton/PA)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United boss in pictures