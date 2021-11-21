Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news LIVE: Manchester United manager set to be sacked after Watford defeat

‘We can turn this around’ -Solskjaer hopeful despite 4-1 thrashing at Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked as Manchester United manager.

The club’s board convened after Saturday afternoon’s dismal 4-1 defeat at Watford, one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure. The consensus was that the nature of the performance was unacceptable, and Solskjaer now fears he will not be in charge for the crucial Champions League game away to Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Independent has been told the 48-year-old was aware he was under renewed pressure ahead of the Watford game, with United chiefs increasingly concerned about the mood of the players. Most have long felt a change was required. Particular attention has also been paid to Cristiano Ronaldo’s feelings, and he has been increasingly anguished by the nature of displays, as well as those of Bruno Fernandes.

“I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them – we’re embarrassed by losing the way we do,” Solskjaer said after the loss at Vicarage Road, a game that looks set to be his last in charge after three years at the helm. “We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry.” If it is confirmed Solskjaer is sacked, then Darren Fletcher is likely to step in as interim manager, with trips to Villarreal on Tuesday and Chelsea next Sunday.

Follow all the latest updates:

Show latest update 1637483378 Manchester United set to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Solskjaer apologised to the away support after the game for the manner of his team’s performance with a number of the travelling fans voicing their displeasure during the match and after. “I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them – we’re embarrassed by losing the way we do,” he said. “We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry.” Solskjaer shrugged off the inevitable speculation about his future, adding: “I’m working for and with the club and I’ve done that for 18 years. “We’ve got a good communication and if the club were thinking about doing something then that is between me and the club. “The results are not good enough, we know that. We’ve gone 30 games unbeaten away from home and now we’ve lost two on the bounce and conceded four goals in both of them, so of course something’s wrong.” Ben Burrows 21 November 2021 08:29 1637483273 Manchester United set to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer United travelled to Vicarage Road on Saturday having lost four of their last six Premier League games before the international break and this heavy defeat only piled more misery on the beleaguered Norwegian. In the match, Josh King and Ismaila Sarr put Watford 2-0 up at the break before substitute Donny Van De Beek pulled one back. But United’s under-fire captain Harry Maguire was sent off after 69 minutes and late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis punished the Red Devils. Read Miguel Delaney’s match report: Ben Burrows 21 November 2021 08:27 1637483181 Manchester United set to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer If it is confirmed Solskjaer is sacked, then Darren Fletcher is likely to step in as interim manager, with trips to Villarreal on Tuesday and Chelsea next Sunday. Outgoing executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is said to be interested in Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement but that is seen as almost impossible, with the French legend still cool on the idea of taking over at Old Trafford. If that proves to be the case, United may instead accelerate plans to try and get Erik ten Hag from Ajax. Brendan Rodgers was not considered as a top target in the last few weeks, although circumstances may see events change. United have been impressed with his work at Leicester City and Celtic but he has always been seen as below other options. The idea had been to try and wait on any major decision until the summer, but events may now have taken on a life of their own. Many felt a landmark moment was Solskjaer being booed by United’s travelling support at Vicarage Road after the game. Ben Burrows 21 November 2021 08:26 1637483000 Manchester United set to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the brink at Manchester United although the final decision will be taken by owner Joel Glazer. Club executives convened after one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s time so far, a dismal 4-1 defeat at Watford. The consensus was that the nature of the performance was unacceptable, and Solskjaer now fears he will not be in charge for the crucial Champions League game away to Villarreal on Tuesday. The Independent has been told the 48-year-old was aware he was under renewed pressure ahead of the Watford game, as the United executives have been growing increasingly concerned about the mood of the players. Most have long felt a change was required. Particular attention has also been paid to Cristiano Ronaldo’s feelings, and he has been increasingly anguished by the nature of displays. Similar applies to Bruno Fernandes, who very publicly defended Solskjaer on the pitch following the 4-1 loss to Watford. If it is confirmed Solskjaer is sacked, then Darren Fletcher is likely to step in as interim manager, with trips to Villarreal on Tuesday and Chelsea next Sunday. (AFP via Getty Images) Ben Burrows 21 November 2021 08:23

