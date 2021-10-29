Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes out fighting and calls for Manchester United to take Tyson Fury inspiration

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came out fighting and vowed to do everything he can to stay on as Manchester United manager, calling for his players to take inspiration from world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Solskjaer’s position has never been more precarious following Sunday’s humilating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford, which was United’s heaviest-ever home defeat to their fiercest rivals.

The Norwegian likened his players to a punch-drunk boxer after Naby Keita’s fourth-minute opening goal saw United collapse, conceding another three before the break.

Solskjaer called for his players to show more composure when going behind in future, comparing the “frantic” reaction to going behind with Fury’s infamous rise off the canvas during the first of his three fights against Deontay Wilder.

“You have to hold hands up and that performance is not acceptable, and we have to look at why it was not acceptable,” the United manager said.

“I use the analogy: it felt like we were a boxer being punch drunk, knocked down in the first four minutes or first round. We had a chance, we conceded a goal, we wanted to sort it out, and went a bit too open and too frantic against a good team.

“You see Tyson Fury when he gets knocked down a few times, it’s remarkable how calm and composed he is on the floor. We got up too early and tried to sort it.

“Minds have to be better but we’ve had to look at diff things as well, the communication has to be direct.”

More follows…

