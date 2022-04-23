Old postcard collection shows the streets of Britain before cars took over

A local historian’s collection of historic postcards from the height of the tram era show the streets of Britain just before the start of the automobile revolution.

Many capture outlying villages, which were never or only very rarely photographed at the time.

The collection of more than 5,000 unseen and antique postcards belonged to a man who was known for writing books on local history and have just been sold at auction.

Hotwells Road, Bristol (East Bristol Auctions )

The historian collected the postcards documenting life in his home city for more than a century.

Tramway centre and the Hippodrome, Bristol (East Bristol Auctions )

The images are from all over Bristol and surrounding areas – many of which have never been seen since they were first published in the early 20th century.

Newbridge Road, Bath (East Bristol Auctions)

The entire collection sold at East Bristol Auctions for £10,000.

Colston Street, Bristol (East Bristol Auctions)

Valuer Kieran Lynch said: “These postcards offer a real snapshot into the history of our city, particularly the more rural areas where photographs are often very hard to find.

Redcliff Hill, Bristol (East Bristol Auctions)

Northgate Street, Bath (East Bristol Auctions)

“When photography was popular, everyone took pictures of the famous landmarks or scenes – those quaint, small villages were often missed out.

High Street, Kingswood (East Bristol Auctions )

“What particularly stood out in the collection were several albums that show Bristol’s early trams.

Tramway centre, Bristol (East Bristol Auctions)

“Trams were such a big part of our city, but they’ve all but been forgotten.

St Mary Redcliffe Church, Bristol (East Bristol Auctions)

“These photographs are very likely the only lasting memory that remains of these wonderful vehicles.”

Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol (East Bristol Auctions )

Real photographic postcards in the early 20th century were very often produced locally and in very small numbers.

