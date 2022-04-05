The Oklahoma state House voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion in the state punishable by up to 10 years in jail. Governor Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the bill.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Oklahoma state House votes to make abortion illegal with punishment up to 10 years in jail