Three children were abducted on Friday morning in Oklahoma, prompting police to issue an amber alert.
Raziel Aranda, 8, Areli Aranda, 10, and Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, were last seen around 7.30am local time, on Daisy Road, in McAlester, Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Police said the incident was a “non-custodial abduction,” and that the suspects, Moises Aranda, 33, and Alexandria Aranda, 3, were driving a gold, 2010 Chevrolet Equinox.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
Source Link Oklahoma police issue amber alert for three abducted children