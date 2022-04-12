Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt signs law criminalising abortion

Oklahoma’s Republican governor has signed a bill to make performing an abortion illegal in the state, with providers facing felony charges with up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000, marking the most severe restrictions on abortion care in the US.

Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 612 into law at a ceremony surrounded by anti-abortion advocates and faith leaders at the state capital on 12 April.

“We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” he said, denouncing “liberal activists from the coast who always seem to want to come in and dictate a mandate and change our way of life” ahead of mounting legal challenges to the measure.

The law makes an exception for abortions performed to save the life of the mother but does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

If the measure survives anticipated legal challenges, it is scheduled to go into effect this summer following the adjournment of the state’s legislative session.

Unlike several other anti-abortion measures that have advanced in the state, it does not include an emergency clause that triggers an immediate effective date. The governor is expected to sign another bill that does – that measure would effectively ban all abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and bar physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.

The measures join a wave of anti-abortion measures from Republican state lawmakers across the US, emboldened by the US Supreme Court’s anticipated ruling in a case that could determine the fate of healthcare protections for women if the decades-old precedent from the ruling in Roe v Wade is overturned.

This is a developing story

