Ohio congressman says Republicans will ‘go after’ birth control and gay rights next

Posted on June 25, 2022 0

The Democratic congressman running in one of the most significant races of the 2022 election cycle has warned Republicans will “go after” birth control and gay rights next.

Tim Ryan, a centrist from Ohio running to replace retiring Republican Sen Rob Portman, was speaking after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday (24 June).

“They want to go after birth control next, they want to go after same-sex marriage next… this is insanity and it has to stop,” Mr Ryan said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ohio congressman says Republicans will ‘go after’ birth control and gay rights next