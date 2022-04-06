Oh Why: The song Ed Sheeran was accused of stealing parts of ‘Shape of You’ from

Ed Sheeran fans are rushing to hear the song he was accused of stealing from for his hit single “Shape of You”.

The singer-songwriter has appeared in court over the past month after standing accused by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue. However, it was announced Wednesday (6 April that Sheeran had won the case.

They alleged that Sheeran stole elements of 2017’s “Shape of You” from their own song, titled “Oh Why”.

The pair claimed that Sheeran’s song, written by Sheeran, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and producer Steven “Mac” McCutcheon, took “particular lines and phrases” from their own, claiming that his refrain of the words “Oh I” was “strikingly similar” to their delivery of the words “Oh why”.

Judge Antony Zacaroli listened to both songs in court, with Chokri and O’Donoghue’s lawyer, Andrew Sutcliffe, telling him they “sound almost identical”.

However, Sheeran argued this was not the case, and the judge, Justice Zacaroli, ruled that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from the song.

“Oh Why”, performed by Chokri under the name Sami Switch, is available on YouTube here.

It was Sheeran and his team who first launched legal proceedings over the song in 2018, requesting the High Court declare they had not infringed Chokri and O’Donoghue’s copyright.

Sami Switch has accused Ed Sheeran of stealing parts of his song ‘Oh Why’

However, Chorki and O’Donoghue retaliated by issuing their own claim of “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in retaliation to the alleged infringement”, which was the basis of the now-completed trial.

Sheeran’s lawyers previously told the court that the singer and the song’s co-writers have no memory of ever hearing the song “Oh Why”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Following the judge’s verdict, Sheeran released a video on social media talking about the case, saying: “Whilst we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Oh Why: The song Ed Sheeran was accused of stealing parts of ‘Shape of You’ from