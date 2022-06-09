Ofgem says electricity suppliers provided 'unacceptable service' after Storm Arwen

A report by industry watchdog Ofgem has said that thousands of customers were provided with an “unacceptable service” by electricity networks as more than 40,000 were left without supply for more than three days after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc in November 2021.

Almost 4,000 customers were left without power for over a week.

The storm brought winds of 100mph which caused widespread disruption, uprooted trees, damaged power lines and cut off electricity supplies for people across northern England and Scotland.

