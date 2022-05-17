Officials hold secret hearing to discuss UFOs

United States officials are now holding a confidential hearing to discuss UFOs.

The hearing comes after the open discussion between Ronald Moultrie, the Pentagon’s top intelligence official, and Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence, with the US Congress.

The officials described efforts made by AOIMSG – the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group – to investigate Unexplained Aerial Phenomena or UAPs in a public hearing.

More follows…

