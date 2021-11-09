Official chinaware celebrating Queen’s Platinum Jubilee goes on sale

A new range of chinaware has been created to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will be marked next year.

Created by the Royal Collection Trust, the set includes crockery made using fine bone china with a design and colour scheme inspired by the Queen’s Robe of Estate that she wore on the day of her coronation on 2 June 1953.

There are plates, teacups, and mugs included in the set, which is set against a purple background and features golden ears of olive to signify peace.

There is a central feature of a coat of arms that features the national emblems of the UK: roses, shamrocks, thistles and daffodils.

Prices start at £2.95 for a mini box of Scottish shortbread biscuits and go up to £150 for a limited edition plate.

The collection is on sale now.

The range can be purchased online via the Royal Collection Trust website and in-person at Royal Collection Trust Shops, which are located at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen is the longest reigning monarch in British history. When she celebrates her 70th year on the throne next June, it will mark the first time any British royal has celebrated a platinum jubilee.

To mark the occasion, a four-day public holiday has been announced. This includes a “Platinum Pageant” on the final day of the celebrations which will tell the story of the Queen’s reign through the streets of London.

Nicholas Coleridge, a co-chair of the pageant and chairman of the Victoria & Albert Museum, said that 6,500 performers are set to take part in the street parade.

The limited edition plate.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester this weekend, he said the event will be larger than the celebrations during Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

“It’s going to be the largest that’s ever put on, larger we think even than that that was put on for Queen Victoria,” he said, as reported by the Mail Online.

“It’s not going to be London-centric. We even have a giant map, making sure that we have people from every part of our country and indeed every part of the Commonwealth.

“We’re going to have people from all 54 Commonwealth countries who are going to be taking part in this astounding parade,” he added.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Official chinaware celebrating Queen’s Platinum Jubilee goes on sale