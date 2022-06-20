Officer who allegedly shared Kobe Bryant death photos accused of kneeling on inmate’s head

The police officer who has been accused of leaking photos of Kobe Bryant‘s body following his death in a helicopter crash has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head.

Footage of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Douglas Johnson from 2021 allegedly shows the officer kneeling on the inmate’s head after the inmate punched him.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend, has sued Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly photographing and sharing images of the aftermath of the helicopter crash in Calabasas.

