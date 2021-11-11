Off-duty police officer shoots herself in stomach while responding to call

A Georgia police chief has asked for members of the public to pray for a female officer who was hospitalised after accidentally shooting herself in the stomach.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Prince George’s County Police chief Malik Aziz told reporters the officer was off-duty when she was injured and responding to a call.

A preliminary investgation suggested she was attempting to answer a call from a friend who told her there was a “crime in progress” when the incident unfolded. That, according to Mr Aziz, was unconfirmed but could have been a robbery.

When the off-duty officer arrived at the scene of the alleged crime, which was at the 3100 block of Squire Road in Upper Marlboro, Mr Aziz said she went to retrieve her firearm but that it “discharged” – seemingly by accident.

She was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for her injuries, and was thought to be in a “stable condition” on Wednesday, he said.

Mr Aziz went on to praise the officer for responding to the reported crime in progress, and for alerting her colleagues that she needed assistance.

She had been with Prince George’s County Police Department for about a year, and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, he added.

“Our main focus is our officer and her quick recovery,” said Mr Aziz. “Please keep her and her family in your prayers.”

He added: “Police officers in Prince George’s County are required to carry their weapons at all times “We don’t stop being police officers when we’re off duty. We don’t have that luxury.”

The department are reportedly “working to identify and arrest the suspect that was involved in this crime in progress”.

