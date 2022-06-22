Obi-Wan Kenobi: Star Wars fans left ‘speechless’ after shock cameo in finale

Star Wars fans were left stunned by a shock cameo in the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The sixth and final episode of the Disney Plus series was released on Wednesday (22 June), and saw Ewan McGregor’s Jedi’s cat-and-mouse tussle with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) come to a head.

Spoilers follow for the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale…

At one point in the episode, Obi-Wan is visited by his old master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), taking the form of a force ghost.

Neeson has not reprised the role of Qui-Gon since originating it in 1999’s Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Fans were taken aback by the cameo, with many expressing delight on social media at the unexpected reprisal.

“OMFG. I am speechless. The #Kenobi finale was so emotional and had such a satisfying ending. I love Star Wars,” one person wrote.

“QUI-GON FORCE GHOST!? THEY DID THAT!!!” another wrote.

One of the many positive reactions to the season finale

“Force Ghost Qui-Gon appearing and saying ‘Well, it took you long enough’ to Kenobi made me so happy,” someone else commented. “That was the one thing I really was asking for and even if it’s the last scene of the show it makes me so happy we got another Qui-Gon moment.”

It’s not yet been confirmed whether or not Obi-Wan Kenobi will return for a second season, but the cast have expressed interest in returning, and the finale left open the possibilty of more episodes.

The series can be streamed now on Disney+.

