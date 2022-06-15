Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 reaffirms Star Wars fans’ collective view on Darth Vader

The latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi has reaffirmed fans’ view on Darth Vader.

Episode five of the Star Wars spin-off was released on Disney Plus on Wednesday (15 June).

After weeks of teasing Vader’s return with a handful of small scenes, the episode put him front and centre of the action.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The episode sees the net closing in on Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). However, the Jedi master is dealt a helpful hand when it’s revealed that Reva AKA the Third Sister (Moses Ingram) had actually won Vader’s trust in an attempt to kill him.

Near the end of the episode, she enacts her plan – but is overcome by Vader, who, during a fight sequence, repeatedly uses the force to prevent her lightsaber blows from landing.

Vader’s appearance in the series has been praised by fans, who believe him to be a highlight of not only this show, but of all of the spin-offs to have been released in recent years.

Darth Vader being ‘menacing’ in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (Disney Plus)

“Dear @Disney, I’m liking what you are doing with #Vader,” one fan wrote, adding: “Just freaking fantastic!”

Another agreed: “I’m loving #Vader in the new Obi Wan series,” while one more viewer demanded “a Vader series next”.

“#Vader was absolutely menacing in #ObiWan Ep.5,” a fellow Star Wars enthusiast said, while one person said that the episode “proving he’s the best villain of all time.”

“He was straight up terrifying,” they added.

James Earl Jones has returned to voice the character for the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi concludes with its sixth and final episode next Wednesday (22 June).

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 reaffirms Star Wars fans’ collective view on Darth Vader