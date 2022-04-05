Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘Vice President’ on return to White House

Former President Barack Obama has jokingly called President Joe Biden “Vice President” at a healthcare event at the White House.

The pair were all-smiles as Obama attended his first public event at the executive mansion since he left office.

The former president, the president and the vice president all attended the event to celebrate the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as ‘Obamacare’.

After an introduction from Vice President Harris, Obama took to the podium and addressed “Vice President Joe Biden” to laughter, before adding “that was a joke…all set up”.

