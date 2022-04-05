Obama joins Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to celebrate Affordable Care Act anniversary

Former US president Barack Obama has returned to the White House for the first time since he left in 2017 to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

Obama is speaking alongside President Joe Biden, who was his Vice President, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The act, also known as Obamacare, was a comprehensive health law reform that made affordable health insurance available to more people.

President Biden is expected to announce further measures to “strengthen” the ACA.

