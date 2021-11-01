Obama hails Jay Z as ‘the embodiment of the American dream’ at Rock and Roll hall of fame induction

Barack Obama honoured Jay-Z at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, calling him “the embodiment of the American Dream”.

During Saturday’s (30 October) ceremony, that was held in Cleveland, Ohio, the former President revealed that he’s “turned to Jay-Z’s words” at different points in his life.

“I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,” Mr Obama said.

He added: “Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him.”

Mr Obama wasn’t the only one to hail the 51-year-old rapper.

Many other celebrities, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, LeBron James, and Chris Rock, also showed support and vouched for the “Run This Town” rapper via a pre-recorded video.

“This is an incredible honour to induct this next man into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But I need everybody in rock and roll [to] know that even though we are honouring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop. Forever and ever and a day,” said Dave Chappelle.

“He will always remember us,” he added. “That we are his point of reference, that he is going to show us how far we can go if we just get hold of the opportunity. For this, we will always love him, we always treasure him.”

“Hova, my friend. I’m a fan. I’m honored that I got a chance to know you. You embody Black excellence, how great we can be,” Chappelle continued.

“I understand who you are. And I understand what you do, and I am very grateful for your contribution to this art.”

Alongside Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, the Go-Go’s, LL Cool J, and Foo Fighters were also inducted at this year’s Rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony.

