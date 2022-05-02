A former New York City Police Department officer and US Marine Corps veteran has been convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer on 6 January, 2021 after a jury rejected his argument that he acted in self defense when he tackled the officer to the ground.

Thomas Webster is the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried for assault. He was found guilty on all six counts against him, including assaulting an officer with a weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for 2 September.

This is a developing story

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link NYPD veteran found guilty of assaulting officer at Capitol riot