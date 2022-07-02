NYPD rescue man stranded in sea after his jet ski overturned

Divers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) jumped to the rescue after a jet ski rider got into trouble in Jamaica Bay, Queens, on Wednesday (29 June).

This video shows the NYPD Air Sea Rescue divers responding to the 48-year-old man in distress after his watercraft overturned.

Police said the man was clinging to his jet ski when the rescuers arrived.

“Our rescue divers quickly made contact and safely hoisted the uninjured victim onboard”, NYPD Special Operations said.

