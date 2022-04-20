NYPD investigating ‘multiple suspects’ in hunt for Orsolya Gaal’s killer

Detectives investigating the grisly murder of Queens mother of two Orsolya Gaal have identified “multiple potential suspects”, according to reports.

Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement and first floor of her Forest Hills home at around 12.40am on Saturday morning.

She had attended a show at the Lincoln Centre before returning to a bar near her home and waiting there for 40 minutes on her own.

She returned alone to her Juno St home around midnight and was set upon by someone she knew, NBC News reported, citing police sources.

They believe the attack was not premeditated, given how messy the crime scene was.

Her killer placed her body in a Bauer sports bag and wheeled it several blocks away at 4.30am, leaving her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times, according to police (Facebook)

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to Ms Gaal’s family home in an upscale community in Forest Hills.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, were out of state at the time of the murder. Her youngest son was at the family home, and has been ruled out as a suspect.

The New York Post reported that police wanted to speak with a handyman who had previously worked at the house, and may have had access to the property.

A law enforcement source told The Post: “[Detectives] don’t think it was a planned murder.

“He left a blood trail for five blocks from the house. It was like a trail of bread crumbs,” the source added.

“If you want to kill somebody, you try to make it a little cleaner, be a little more prepared. He didn’t go with something to move her body. He took something from the house.”

Police have been canvassing Ms Gaal’s neighbourhood and put up $3,500 reward posters on Tuesday afternoon.

