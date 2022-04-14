NYC mayor announces arrest of Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James: ‘We got him’

The suspect in the Brooklyn subway shootings was arrested on Wednesday (13 April) after he was spotted in a McDonald’s in the East Village.

Announcing the news in a TV address, New York City mayor Eric Adams praised police and federal agents for a “job well done”, saying: “My fellow New Yorkers. We got him. We got him.”

Frank James, 62, will face federal terror charges over Tuesday’s attack on subway riders in Sunset Park which left 10 people with gunshot wounds and a further 18 injured.

He was taken into custody “without incident”.

