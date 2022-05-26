The number of people waiting for a decision on their asylum claim in the UK has surged by more than 300 per cent in four years, new figures show.

A total of 109,735 asylum seekers were awaiting a decision at the end of March 2022, more than double the number two years before and up from 27,256 – a 303 per cent rise – on March 2018.

Despite pledging to speed up the processing of asylum claims, the Home Office made 29 per cent fewer initial decisions last year than it did two years earlier, according to government data published on Thursday.

More than 73,207 men, women and children have been waiting for a decision for more than the service standard of six months, compared with 31,516 in 2018.

The increase in decision-making times coincides with a rise in asylum applications, with 65,008 people submitting claims in the year ending March 2022, 56 per cent more than two years before and the highest number for almost two decades.

Among those claiming asylum in the first three months of this year were 241 Ukrainian nationals – more than for the whole of 2021 – demonstrating that some of those who have fled or cannot return to the invaded country have sought refuge via this route.

More follows..

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Number of people awaiting an asylum decision in UK surges by 300% in four years, figures show