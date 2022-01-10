Novak Djokovic wins appeal against deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic has won his appeal against being denied a visa to enter Australia.

Djokovic has been detained at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the first tennis major of the year.

The Serbian’s legal team filed papers to appeal against border control’s original decision confirming that Djokovic tested positive for Covid last month and recovered.

He used that as grounds in applying for a medical exemption to Australia’s strict vaccination rules.

Judge Anthony Kelly has quashed the visa cancellation, and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention within half an hour.

The decision at a hearing on Monday by the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia means Djokovic, a nine-time champion, means he will now have the chance to defend his 2021 title.

More follows…