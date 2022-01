Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will play the Australian Open despite not yet being vaccinated against Covid-19 after receiving a medical exemption.

In a post on Instagram, the world number one said: “I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!”

More follows

