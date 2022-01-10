Novak Djokovic resumes tennis training ahead of Australian Open after winning appeal over visa

Novak Djokovic has resumed training for the Australian Open 2022 after winning his appeal against deportation from Australia.

The Serbian was released from an immigration facility in Melbourne following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine.

His brother Djordje Djokovic has revealed that the 34-year-old has continued his training and took to the tennis court on Monday night in Melbourne.

He said: “Novak has trained, he was on the tennis court, he went to Australia to play tennis. To try and win another Australian Open and win a record that he’s been chasing for many years, he had all the documents required of him, he got a medical exemption to travel to Australia.”

While his father Srđan Đoković added: “He’s mentally extremely strong, a fantastic young man who never offended anybody, he always tries to help and not harm.”

More to follow…