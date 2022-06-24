Novak Djokovic returns to the grass this afternoon in an exhibition match at the at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

The six-time Wimbledon champion got his preparations for the All England Club up and running with a commanding 6-2 6-1 against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.

The match was Djokovic’s first competitive outing since losing an epic French Open quarter-final to Rafael Nadal last month and comes ahead of the start of the Championships on Monday 27 June.

Djokovic will be determined to defend his Wimbledon title after going three grand slams without a victory, following defeat to Daniil Medvedev at the US Open, the visa saga at the Australian Open, and his defeat to Nadal at the French.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of his match this afternoon.

When is the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic?

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic takes place betwen 21st – 26th June 202 at Hurlingham Club in London and features present ATP players and former tennis stars, including Nadal, Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

How can I watch?

The action will be live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website which can be accessed right here.

Who’s in action today?

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic against tbc with the action kicking off around 2:30pm GMT.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Novak Djokovic live stream: How to watch Hurlingham match online today