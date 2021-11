Novak Djokovic kicks off ATP Finals campaign with victory over Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic recovered from a wobbly start to defeat debutant Casper Ruud in his opening round-robin match at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

The world number one is bidding for a record-equalling sixth title at the season-ending tournament but has not lifted the trophy since 2015.

He arrived in Italy on the back of a 37th Masters title in Paris and kept his winning run going with a 7-6 (4) 6-2 victory over Ruud, who is the first Norwegian to qualify for the tournament.

Djokovic dropped serve in the opening game after a point when he stumbled and dropped his racket before netting, but he settled into the match and broke back for 3-3.

Ruud, who has developed his game this year to be a threat on all surfaces, rather than just his favoured clay, did well to save two set points at 4-5, but Djokovic came out on top in the tie-break.

The second set was a masterclass from Djokovic, who applied intense pressure to his 22-year-old opponent’s serve and eased to victory.

Earlier, Joe Salisbury won the battle of the Britons against Jamie Murray.

This is the first time two British doubles players have qualified for the tournament as one of the top eight teams of the year, with Salisbury partnering American Rajeev Ram and Murray teaming up with Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Novak Djokovic hits a running forehand (Luca Bruno/AP)

The pairs faced each other in their first group match and, for the third time this year, it was Salisbury and Ram that came out on top.

They had previously met in the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the final of the US Open, and here Salisbury and Ram capitalised on a fast start to win 6-1 7-6 (5).

Murray dropped serve twice in the opening set, but the second was much tighter, with both teams missing chances to forge ahead.

Ram and Salisbury took an early lead in the tie-break, though, and a return winner from Ram on their second match point clinched victory for the second seeds.

