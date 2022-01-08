Novak Djokovic had vaccine exemption to enter Australia due to recent Covid infection, lawyers say

Tennis star Novak Djokovic was exempt from getting the Covid vaccination because he had recently been infected with the disease, his lawyers have said.

Australia’s immigration department had already given the tennis player written clearance to enter the country, court filings alleged on Saturday.

“The date of the first positive Covid PCR tests was recorded on 16 December 2021,” Djokovic’s lawyers said.

Djokovis is currently in immigration detention in Australia after having his visa cancelled.

His lawyers are currently challenging the decision to revoke the tennis star’s visa.

