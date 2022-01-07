Novak Djokovic breaks silence over Australia visa row

Novak Djokovic has broken his silence over the Australian visa row to thank his fans for their support.
The world number one was detained late on Thursday after he was denied a visa to enter the country for the Australian Open.
He remains detained in Melbourne as he appeals against the decision and while holed up in a quarantine hotel took to social media for the first time since.
“Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”
