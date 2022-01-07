Novak Djokovic has broken his silence over the Australian visa row to thank his fans for their support.

The world number one was detained late on Thursday after he was denied a visa to enter the country for the Australian Open.

He remains detained in Melbourne as he appeals against the decision and while holed up in a quarantine hotel took to social media for the first time since.

“Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Novak Djokovic breaks silence over Australia visa row