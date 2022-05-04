Nottingham maternity scandal: New review chair resigns after mounting pressure from families

The newly appointed chair of a major review into poor maternity care in Nottingham has resigned following mounting pressure from families.

Julie Dent was appointed by the NHS just two weeks ago to lead a review into hundreds of cases of alleged poor care at Nottingham University Hospitals Foundation Trust.

On 7 April more than 100 families called for Ms Dent to decline the offer after they previously urged NHS England to appointed Donna Ockenden, who chaired the Shrewsbury and Telford maternity inquiry.

In a letter to families on Wednesday chief operating officer David Sloman, told families, “after careful consideration and further conversations with her family, Julie Dent, has for personal for personal reasons, decided not to proceed as Chair of the Independent Review of maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

